Souls Harbour hosts first sit-down Easter dinner since pandemic began

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax opened its doors and welcomed back those in need for a hot Easter dinner.

On Monday, the non-profit organization served more than 250 traditional turkey dinners to vulnerable men, women and children. Juanita MacNeil was one of them and says she couldn’t be happier to be in the same room, enjoying a meal with her friends once again.

“This is great, getting out and seeing everybody and smiling and people smiling back at me,” she says.

The 62-year-old says the past two years have been especially difficult on her mental health, but she says community events help and are “very important.”

“To have somebody, not so much serve us, but for somebody to say, ‘Hi Juanita, how are you?’ and smile and say, ‘We care,’” says MacNeil.

Souls Harbour CEO Michelle Porter says she was “very excited” to have almost everyone back together for Easter dinner. Despite serving more than 250 meals, she says it’s only about half the amount of dinners they would have served pre-pandemic.

“We’re still doing some take-out for those who are more comfortable with that, but most people — as you can see — are here, they’re enjoying it,” she says.

“It’s one thing to feed somebody in their belly, and it’s another to feed them in their soul. After two years of COVID isolation and take-out lunches, I think it’s so important that we get back into a spirit of community.”

Porter says Monday’s dinner was months in the making and wouldn’t have been possible without the support of community members and their dedicated volunteers.

Lauren Goerz started volunteering with Souls Harbour in November and says she’s excited to be able to provide some extra love and joy to guests during the holidays, which can be an especially difficult time for some.

“This is my first big holiday at the drop-in (centre), so I was really, really excited,” Goerz says.

“The fact that we’re just so overwhelmed and people keep pouring in the door shows the need for something like this in the community.”

For MacNeil, who lives on her own, she says she’s grateful for the opportunity to break bread and feel part of her community once again, but adds even the small things make a big difference to her.

“To come in and be able to sit down and use a salt and pepper shaker — that’s big in my life.”

