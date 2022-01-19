New supportive housing project for women coming to semi-rural N.S. community

Send this page to someone via email

The frostbitten ground didn’t hinder the warmth that radiated through the air as Soul’s Harbour Rescue Mission officially announced their construction plans for another affordable housing project.

“The new building is 12 units and what we’ve done is divided it up to have some bachelors, some one-bedrooms, and some two-bedrooms. That way we can have single women,” said Michelle Porter, the CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

The new build is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2022 and will offer supportive housing to women and their children in the form of a three-storey residential building.

The funds for the project come from the second round of the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, in partnership with the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The first round of projects are due to open this spring.

“The supportive part includes things like food and clothing. The apartments will be pet friendly, and they’ll be all furnished but there’s still needs that women have and we’ll be able to step into their lives that way, as we’re invited,” Porter said.

The apartment-style building will be constructed on the same lot as another Souls Harbour shelter for women and children, that’s currently home to residents living in a communal environment.

“I feel so blessed. Ease, tranquility, loving, and supporting,” said Anne, one of the residents.

Just under $3 million has been allocated to Souls Harbour through the RHI investment. BANC Group, a Halifax-based developer, is pitching in additional resources and support to help reduce costs for Porter’s team.

“I came to this country over 46 years ago and I didn’t stay in a shelter but I was very close to being on the streets. So, what they are doing, it’s near and dear to my heart,” said Besim Halef, BANC Group founder.

The location of the supportive housing project is confidential due to safety reasons.

