Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland

Family members of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Toronto have identified the victim as 30-year-old Erin Yoxall from Scotland.

Yoxall’s mother, Rosanne Yoxall, told Global News her daughter has been in Canada for eight years.

She said the family is grieving.

“It’s torture,” she said.

I spoke to the devastated mother of Erin Yoxall who asked me to share this photo of her daughter, killed at King & Spadina in a hit-and-run collision. The driver is still at large. I asked her if she had a message for the driver: “words fail” she said https://t.co/DU4JEfM9wZ — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) April 18, 2022

Yoxall said her daughter “met a nice guy on a Canadian exchange program in Edinburgh.”

When he returned to Canada, Yoxall said her daughter followed, adding that she had “embraced Toronto.”

She said she had been working at the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

On Thursday, officers with the Toronto police were called to the Spadina Avenue and King Street West area, after receiving reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers said the collision occurred at around 3:16 a.m.

Police said Yoxall was “within the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue,” when she was struck by a vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed.”

She was taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Officers confirmed Yoxall was pronounced deceased in hospital on Saturday.

According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene.

Officers are now searching for a man with dark hair, who was driving a white, 2019 — or newer – Mercedes AMG GT convertible with red interior and convertible top.

The vehicle is described as a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top.

Rosanne Yoxall called it a “tragic collision.”

“(The driver) stopped, they got out, they looked at her and they got back in the car,” she said.

Yoxall said her daughter was “constantly in touch,” but the mother said she didn’t know where her daughter was going the morning of the collision.

Yoxall urged people to “drive to the conditions.”

“Words fail,” she said. “Drive to the conditions — it was early in the morning — does that give you the right to speed? No.”

“Whatever I say to (the driver) won’t bring Erin back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.