Police release photo of suspect vehicle after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Police have released an image of the vehicle suspected involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition in downtown Toronto on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision in the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue.
The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.
“This vehicle involved will have damage to the front end of the car … there are some vehicle parts that are left at the scene here,” Sgt. Murray Campbell, with Toronto Police Traffic Services, told reporters.
Police said the vehicle is a white Mercedes AMG GT from 2019 or sooner and has a red interior and a convertible top.
The driver is described as a man with dark hair.
“Officers would also encourage the man to contact a lawyer and to come forward to police,” police said in a news release.
– with files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues
Comments