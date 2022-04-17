Police release photo of suspect vehicle after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have released an image of the vehicle suspected involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition in downtown Toronto on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision in the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This vehicle involved will have damage to the front end of the car … there are some vehicle parts that are left at the scene here,” Sgt. Murray Campbell, with Toronto Police Traffic Services, told reporters.

Police said the vehicle is a white Mercedes AMG GT from 2019 or sooner and has a red interior and a convertible top.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver is described as a man with dark hair.

“Officers would also encourage the man to contact a lawyer and to come forward to police,” police said in a news release.

– with files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues

2:46 Driver in Toronto hit-and-run allegedly spoke to victim before fleeing Driver in Toronto hit-and-run allegedly spoke to victim before fleeing – Mar 25, 2022