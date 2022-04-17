Menu

Crime

Police release photo of suspect vehicle after downtown Toronto hit-and-run

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 9:38 am
The vehicle is described as a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top. View image in full screen
The vehicle is described as a white, 2019, or newer, Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior and convertible top. TPS/Supplied

Police have released an image of the vehicle suspected involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman in critical condition in downtown Toronto on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Spadina Avenue and King Street at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision in the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This vehicle involved will have damage to the front end of the car … there are some vehicle parts that are left at the scene here,” Sgt. Murray Campbell, with Toronto Police Traffic Services, told reporters.

Police said the vehicle is a white Mercedes AMG GT from 2019 or sooner and has a red interior and a convertible top.

The driver is described as a man with dark hair.

“Officers would also encourage the man to contact a lawyer and to come forward to police,” police said in a news release.

– with files from Global News Gabby Rodrigues

