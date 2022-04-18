Menu

Entertainment

Arcade Fire to appear as musical guests on ‘Saturday Night Live’ for fifth time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2022 3:39 pm
Régine Chassagne and Win Butler of Arcade Fire perform at the Air Canada Centre on November 3, 2017. View image in full screen
Régine Chassagne and Win Butler of Arcade Fire perform at the Air Canada Centre on November 3, 2017. Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Arcade Fire is going for five on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Montreal rockers have been announced as the musical guest on the May 7 show hosted by actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

It’s the fifth time they’ve played the show under their own name, and the sixth if you count when they were the backing band for Mick Jagger in 2012, a role they shared that night with Foo Fighters.

That puts them among an elite group of musical guests who’ve hit the “SNL” stage at least five times, including Miley Cyrus, James Taylor, Kanye West, Rihanna and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Defamation trial gets ugly, fast

Fellow Canadian Neil Young has played the show four times, while Paul Simon has been the musical guest an astounding 14 times over his career.

Arcade Fire is getting ready to roll out their new album “WE,” which will be released the day before their “SNL” appearance.

The band also recently announced they will replace Foo Fighters at Montreal’s Osheaga festival on July 29.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
