15th annual Calgary Comic Expo expects full house after pandemic lull

For the first time in two years, super heroes, super villains and super fans will descend on downtown Calgary in droves for the 15th annual Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo.

When the pandemic began, the Calgary Expo had to cancel its 2020 show and then chose to do a more scaled-down version in 2021. However, for 2022, Andrew Moyes, VP of Fan Expo HQ said they’re hoping for a great turnout at the event along with the Parade of Wonders on Friday.

“There’s just so many reasons to celebrate this year as we come back together for our first full-scale event down at Stampede Park,” Moyes said on the Global News Morning show.

“We’re bringing some star power as well — icons like William Shatner and John Cleese, we have the cast of Cobra Kai, fan favourites like Brendan Fraser and, of course, one of our banner events — we are bringing all four Hobbits.”

The Clerks cast, Trailer Park Boys and Kids in the Hall’s Dave Foley will also making headlines at the four-day event that starts Thursday and runs until Sunday. Event tickets can be found by clicking here.

The much-anticipated eighth annual Parade of Wonders takes place this Friday, with fans of all ages flooding Stephen Avenue to show off their cosplay and variety of costumes. The Calgary Expo claims it’s the biggest cosplay parade in Canada.

Honourary parade marshal Mayor Jyoti Gondek will lead the way starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 8 Street and 8 Avenue and will head toward Olympic Plaza.

A rolling road closure will be in effect during the parade, led by Calgary Police, from 8 Street to Macleod Trail between 10:30 a.m. until about 11:15 a.m.

To register to be part of the parade, click here for more information on how to be involved.