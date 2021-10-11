The new Superman comes out as bisexual in new issue, DC Comics says

Send this page to someone via email

DC Comics has big plans for the new Man of Steel.

Jonathan Kent, son of Superman Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will come out as bisexual and fall in love with a male reporter in a November issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El, the comic book company announced on Monday.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes,” Tom Taylor, who writes the series, said in a release.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Jonathan Kent (left) embraces Jay Nakamura (right). Courtesy of DC Comics

Issue #5 of the series will see Jon Kent physically burn out “from trying to save everyone that he can”, DC comics said in a release. Budding reporter Jay Nakamura takes care of him, sparking a romance between the two.

Story continues below advertisement

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 is expected to hit comic stores on Nov. 9.

More to come.