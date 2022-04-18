Menu

Traffic

City of London starts construction for the Adelaide Street underpass

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted April 18, 2022 9:24 am
A design rendering of the Adelaide Street North Underpass from Central Avenue and Adelaide Street North, facing north. View image in full screen
A design rendering of the Adelaide Street North Underpass from Central Avenue and Adelaide Street North, facing north.

Construction is moving forward on the Adelaide Street North underpass project Monday, with construction starting on Central Avenue.

The City of London said Central Avenue will be closed between William Street and Adelaide Street North for the next three months.

Crews are starting road reconstruction that includes water main, sanitary and storm sewer replacement.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area, however, motorists and cyclists will need to use alternative routes, city staff say.

The City of London said Central Avenue will be closed between William Street and Adelaide Street North for the next three months. View image in full screen
The City of London said Central Avenue will be closed between William Street and Adelaide Street North for the next three months.
A rendering of the upcoming underpass on Adelaide Street North. View image in full screen
A rendering of the upcoming underpass on Adelaide Street North.

Read more: Committee endorses city staff plan for Adelaide St. underpass cost increase

Story continues below advertisement

The CPR Grade Separation Project will add an underpass beneath the CP Rail tracks, as well as nearby intersection improvements and active transportation connections, with wide multi-use paths on both sides of the roadway on Adelaide Street North.

The project’s total budget was set at $58.3 million, but will now require at least an additional $29.3 million, bringing the lowest possible total budget to $87.6 million.

The city plans to reconstruct Adelaide Street North from Elias Street to 80 metres north of McMahen Street, as well as Central Avenue from William Street to Elizabeth Street.

Construction is scheduled to finish in the fall of 2024, with some smaller projects planned carryover work in the summer of 2025.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

