City of London starts construction for the Adelaide Street underpass

Construction is moving forward on the Adelaide Street North underpass project Monday, with construction starting on Central Avenue.

The City of London said Central Avenue will be closed between William Street and Adelaide Street North for the next three months.

Crews are starting road reconstruction that includes water main, sanitary and storm sewer replacement.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the area, however, motorists and cyclists will need to use alternative routes, city staff say.

View image in full screen The City of London said Central Avenue will be closed between William Street and Adelaide Street North for the next three months. Supplied by City of London

View image in full screen A rendering of the upcoming underpass on Adelaide Street North. City of London / london.ca

The CPR Grade Separation Project will add an underpass beneath the CP Rail tracks, as well as nearby intersection improvements and active transportation connections, with wide multi-use paths on both sides of the roadway on Adelaide Street North.

The project’s total budget was set at $58.3 million, but will now require at least an additional $29.3 million, bringing the lowest possible total budget to $87.6 million.

The city plans to reconstruct Adelaide Street North from Elias Street to 80 metres north of McMahen Street, as well as Central Avenue from William Street to Elizabeth Street.

Construction is scheduled to finish in the fall of 2024, with some smaller projects planned carryover work in the summer of 2025.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham