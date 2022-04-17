Single-vehicle Abbotsford crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford on Saturday night left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Abbotsford police said officers were called to Marshall Road near McCallum just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a Jeep that had crashed into trees and a retaining wall and sheared a utility pole.

The driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was rushed to hospital.

Police said Marshall Road remained closed between McCallum Road and Horizon Street on Sunday morning as crash reconstruction specialists investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the Jeep just prior to the collision to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

