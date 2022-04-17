Menu

Traffic

Single-vehicle Abbotsford crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 17, 2022 3:01 pm
Crews make repairs to an Abbotsford utility pole after it was struck in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Crews make repairs to an Abbotsford utility pole after it was struck in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night. Global News

A single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford on Saturday night left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Abbotsford police said officers were called to Marshall Road near McCallum just after 10:30 p.m.

Read more: One dead after collision in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers arrived to find a Jeep that had crashed into trees and a retaining wall and sheared a utility pole.

The driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was rushed to hospital.

Read more: Serious collision shuts off power to hundreds in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police said Marshall Road remained closed between McCallum Road and Horizon Street on Sunday morning as crash reconstruction specialists investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the Jeep just prior to the collision to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford girl raises money for Ukraine with handmade items' Abbotsford girl raises money for Ukraine with handmade items
Abbotsford girl raises money for Ukraine with handmade items – Mar 17, 2022
