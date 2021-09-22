Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One dead after collision in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 9:42 pm
Abbotsford crash View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sept. 22, 2021. Global News

One person is dead and two were injured after a crash in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck and a sedan collided on Mt. Lehman Road between Great Northern Way and Progressive Way at around 3:15 p.m.

The truck ended up in the yard of a home.

Read more: Serious collision shuts off power to hundreds in Abbotsford, B.C.

The passenger in the sedan was killed while the driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

People who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Traffic tips: Common causes of crashes' Traffic tips: Common causes of crashes
Traffic tips: Common causes of crashes
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Abbotsford police tagAbbotsford crash tagabbotsford fatal crash tagGreat Northern Way tagMt. Lehman Rd. tagMt. Lehman Rd. crash tagMt. Lehman Rd. fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers