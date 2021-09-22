One dead after collision in Abbotsford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and two were injured after a crash in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck and a sedan collided on Mt. Lehman Road between Great Northern Way and Progressive Way at around 3:15 p.m.

The truck ended up in the yard of a home.

The passenger in the sedan was killed while the driver was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

People who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage are asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Story continues below advertisement

2:17 Traffic tips: Common causes of crashes Traffic tips: Common causes of crashes