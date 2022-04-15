Sask. RCMP charge woman with defrauding 11 victims, including seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old Wakaw, Sask., woman is facing charges after a 16-month long RCMP investigation.

RCMP say in early December 2020, Wakaw RCMP received a report of theft from an individual’s personal bank account.

Due to the scope and complexities of the investigation, the Saskatoon RCMP General Investigation Section took carriage, a release stated.

Brenda Venne was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000.

Venne appeared in court on Thursday morning.

“This 16-month-long fraud and theft investigation began due to the vigilance of one keen individual. It takes great strength for a victim to come forward to police and make a report and I commend them for this,” said Sgt. Greg Smith, acting officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigation Section.

“Eleven victims, the majority being seniors, were ultimately identified during the course of this investigation. Sadly, some of the victims died prior to the initial report made to police,” Smith added.

RCMP say the fraud and thefts occurred between Jan. 2, 2013, and April 30, 2019.

In a letter to its members, Conexus Credit Union said, “this is an isolated incident linked to one former employee,” and they regret that it happened.

“We are here to reassure you, our members, that your hard-earned funds and assets are safe. We are constantly improving and evolving safeguards and best practices to do all that can be done to prevent these sorts of unfortunate incidents,” Conexus said in a statement.

Conexus’ statement added that they cooperated with investigators, auditors and the RCMP. The statement also said those who were impacted have been contacted and informed.

A Conexus spokesperson said they are unable to comment further to “help preserve privacy and confidentiality, nor impact the court proceedings.”

The RCMP encourages anyone who suspects they are a victim of fraud to speak with police.

