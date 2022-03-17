Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Employee charged with defrauding long-term care home, residents: Sask. RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 6:44 pm
A Saskatchewan RCMP release said Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of fraud at a local long-term care home in December 2018. . View image in full screen
A Saskatchewan RCMP release said Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of fraud at a local long-term care home in December 2018. . File / Global News

A long-term care home employee in Saskatchewan has been accused of defrauding 11 residents as well as the long-term care home where she worked.

Read more: 87-year-old Saskatoon woman loses thousands to scammers

A Saskatchewan RCMP release said Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of fraud at a local long-term care home in December 2018.

Since then police officers have collected evidence and interviewed many witnesses.

According to RCMP, the investigation determined the employee defrauded the 11 residents and long-term care home between 2016 and 2018.

Trending Stories

Guelda Wood, 62 of Rapid View, Sask. has been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, forgery, and one count of using, trafficking or possession of a forged document.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Catering company took deposits for weddings but didn’t provide services, Durham police allege

Wood is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on April 18.

Click to play video: 'Calgary man charged in fraud and romance scams in Alberta and BC' Calgary man charged in fraud and romance scams in Alberta and BC
Calgary man charged in fraud and romance scams in Alberta and BC – Feb 23, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagFraud tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagforgery tagMeadow Lake RCMP tagmeadow lake news tagForged Document tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers