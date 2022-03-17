Employee charged with defrauding long-term care home, residents: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A long-term care home employee in Saskatchewan has been accused of defrauding 11 residents as well as the long-term care home where she worked.

A Saskatchewan RCMP release said Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of fraud at a local long-term care home in December 2018.

Since then police officers have collected evidence and interviewed many witnesses.

According to RCMP, the investigation determined the employee defrauded the 11 residents and long-term care home between 2016 and 2018.

Guelda Wood, 62 of Rapid View, Sask. has been charged with fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, forgery, and one count of using, trafficking or possession of a forged document.

Wood is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on April 18.

