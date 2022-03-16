Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Catering company took deposits for weddings but didn’t provide services, Durham police allege

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 2:27 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

The owner of a catering company is facing numerous charges after being accused of taking deposits for upcoming weddings and then not providing any services, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that an investigation was launched last year after “numerous victims” reported that they had given Pilar’s Catering deposits for upcoming weddings and then didn’t receive any services.

Police said the suspect took the victims’ money and then never responded to them.

The business was shut down by the suspect several months ago, police said.

Read more: Fencing contractor collected deposits but didn’t complete work, Durham police allege

There are seven victims who suffered a combined loss of around $55,000, the statement said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police want to ensure there are no additional victims.

Forty-year-old Whitby resident Pilar Carr has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, six counts of fraud over $5,000, and fraud under $5,000.

Carr was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Lien put on GTA couple’s house after door-to-door scam' Lien put on GTA couple’s house after door-to-door scam
Lien put on GTA couple’s house after door-to-door scam
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFraud tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagdurham crime tagCatering company fraud tagPilar's catering tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers