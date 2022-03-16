Catering company took deposits for weddings but didn’t provide services, Durham police allege

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a catering company is facing numerous charges after being accused of taking deposits for upcoming weddings and then not providing any services, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Wednesday that an investigation was launched last year after “numerous victims” reported that they had given Pilar’s Catering deposits for upcoming weddings and then didn’t receive any services.

Police said the suspect took the victims’ money and then never responded to them.

The business was shut down by the suspect several months ago, police said.

There are seven victims who suffered a combined loss of around $55,000, the statement said.

Police want to ensure there are no additional victims.

Forty-year-old Whitby resident Pilar Carr has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, six counts of fraud over $5,000, and fraud under $5,000.

Carr was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

