Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Capital city defrauded out of more than half a million dollars, police investigating

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 6:02 pm
Capital city defrauded out of more than half a million dollars, police investigating - image View image in full screen
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating an illegal transaction that saw Canada’s capital city defrauded out of more than half a million dollars.

A memo to the city’s council shows staff found an irregularity on April 11 related to a $558,000 payment from the city to a partner agency.

Read more: Ontario budget to be tabled April 28, days before start of election campaign

Staff later confirmed the city was a victim of an “illegal action” perpetrated against a partnering agency.

Trending Stories

The payment has been reported to Ottawa police, the local auditor general and the city’s financial institution.

The bank is working to retrieve the funds while the city and the police investigate.

The city says no personal information was compromised.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagOttawa Police tagOttawa fraud tagOttawa police fraud tagOttawa police fraud investigation tagfraud investigation ottawa tagfraud ottawa tagottawa defrauded tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers