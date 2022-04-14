Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario budget to be tabled April 28, days before start of election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 4:21 pm
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ontario legislature's front entrance at Queen's Park is seen in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister says he will table the budget on April 28.

Peter Bethlenfalvy calls it a vision for a “better, brighter future” and a plan to “get it done,” echoing a new Progressive Conservative election campaign slogan.

The date comes with just a couple of legislative sitting days before the expected election call.

Trending Stories

Read more: Financial watchdog says Ontario on track to balance budget by 2023-24

Premier Doug Ford declined earlier in the day to say if he intends to pass this year’s budget or just let it serve as his re-election platform.

In an Empire Club speech this week, Bethlenfalvy said his budget would be focused on building the province.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the fiscal plan will be prudent and accountable, that is ambitious but also invests responsibly.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOntario politics tagpolitics tagOntario government tagOntario Election tagFord government tagOntario budget tagqueen's park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers