BC SPCA provides temporary shelters for animals displaced by Gastown fire

The BC SPCA is offering free, temporary shelters for pets of the residents displaced by the Winters Hotel fire in Gastown.

There are 71 residents at the Winters Hotel that were displaced following the fire that broke out Monday morning in the heritage building.

In addition, there are another 73 residents from the nearby Gastown Hotel who are currently out of their rooms. Global News has reached out to the BC SPCA to find out if free, temporary shelter space is available to these residents as well.

The shelters will be provided until the pet owners are able to find an alternate home.

Currently, the SPCA is taking care of five cats and two kittens.

“We can only imagine how difficult and upsetting this is for these residents, so we are here to help in any way we can,” said Jodi Dunlop, the manager of the Vancouver SPCA, in a news release.

In addition, the organization is providing emergency funding for pet food and some clothing donated by SPCA staff for displaced residents.