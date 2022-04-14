Vernon, B.C. traffic stop results in arrests, seizure of gun, ammunition

Send this page to someone via email

What’s being described as a “proactive traffic stop” by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP led to two arrests and the seizure of a gun and ammunition.

An officer was patrolling April 13, just after 2 p.m., in the Foothills subdivision when he noticed a vehicle with an inactive licence plate leaving a residence.

“The officer initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and found the 41-year old woman to be prohibited from driving under both the Criminal Code and BC Motor Vehicle Act,” RCMP said in a press release.

1:32 Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating suspicious house fire in Coldstream – Jan 15, 2022

“She was issued an appearance notice and released at the scene. The officer also arrested a male passenger after learning the man had an active arrest warrant for firearms related offences.”

Story continues below advertisement

During a search of the vehicle following the arrests, officers located and seized a long-barrelled firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

The 38-year-old Vernon man, known to police, remains in custody and will appear in court later today.

Police are continuing their investigation.