School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the snowstorm Thursday.
School Closures:
- All Winnipeg public schools closed, along with all Catholic schools, and Gray Academy schools
- RRC Polytech – remote learning
- University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, and Brandon University
- University of Winnipeg Collegiate high school
- Garden Valley School Division
- Prairie Rose School Divsion
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- Pine Creek School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Rolling River School Division
- Interlake School Division
- Evergreen School Division
- Linden Christian School
All DSFM’s schools will also be closed except for one in Thompson
Daycares and preschools:
- Provincial Employees Care for Kids Daycares including the Lil’ Wheels Daycare
- Assiniboine Children’s Centre and Assiniboine Children’s Centre Parkside
- Victor Play Centre
- Mary Kardash Child Care Centre, in Luxton School
- St. Boniface Children’s Place Daycare Centre
- Razorback BLASTS School Age Centre
- Munroe Early Childhood Education Centre (All Locations)
- Discovery Children’s Centre
- Kidz Korner Infant Child Care on Roblin Blvd
- St. Norbert Children’s Centre
- Louis Roberts Children’s Programs
- All Rainbow Day Nursery locations
- Morrow Early Learning and Child Development (all 10 sites)
- Strathmillan Children’s Centre
- Village Childcare Inc.
- Mission Gardens Play Centre
- Peekaboo Infant Child Care on Portage Ave
- Garden Grove Child Care
- Machray Day Nursery
- Bright Beginnings for Kids Child Care Centre
Other cancellations:
- Can DO People
- All WASO programs closed (Work and Social Opportunities)
- MacDon Industries Winnipeg operations closed, will re-open Sunday
- Assiniboine Park Zoo
- Magellan Aerospace in Rockwood
