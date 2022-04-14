School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the snowstorm Thursday.

School Closures:

All Winnipeg public schools closed, along with all Catholic schools, and Gray Academy schools

RRC Polytech – remote learning

University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, and Brandon University

University of Winnipeg Collegiate high school

Garden Valley School Division

Prairie Rose School Divsion

Lord Selkirk School Division

Pine Creek School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Rolling River School Division

Interlake School Division

Evergreen School Division

Linden Christian School

All DSFM’s schools will also be closed except for one in Thompson

Daycares and preschools:

Provincial Employees Care for Kids Daycares including the Lil’ Wheels Daycare

Assiniboine Children’s Centre and Assiniboine Children’s Centre Parkside

Victor Play Centre

Mary Kardash Child Care Centre, in Luxton School

St. Boniface Children’s Place Daycare Centre

Razorback BLASTS School Age Centre

Munroe Early Childhood Education Centre (All Locations)

Discovery Children’s Centre

Kidz Korner Infant Child Care on Roblin Blvd

St. Norbert Children’s Centre

Louis Roberts Children’s Programs

All Rainbow Day Nursery locations

Morrow Early Learning and Child Development (all 10 sites)

Strathmillan Children’s Centre

Village Childcare Inc.

Mission Gardens Play Centre

Peekaboo Infant Child Care on Portage Ave

Garden Grove Child Care

Machray Day Nursery

Bright Beginnings for Kids Child Care Centre

Other cancellations:

Can DO People

All WASO programs closed (Work and Social Opportunities)

MacDon Industries Winnipeg operations closed, will re-open Sunday

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Magellan Aerospace in Rockwood

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

