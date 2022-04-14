Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Thursday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 6:02 am
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. Global News

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the snowstorm Thursday.

 

School Closures: 

  • All Winnipeg public schools closed, along with all Catholic schools, and Gray Academy schools
  • RRC Polytech – remote learning
  • University of Manitoba, University of Winnipeg, and Brandon University
  • University of Winnipeg Collegiate high school
  • Garden Valley School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Divsion
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • Pine Creek School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Rolling River School Division
  • Interlake School Division
  • Evergreen School Division
  • Linden Christian School

All DSFM’s schools will also be closed except for one in Thompson 

Trending Stories

Daycares and preschools:

  • Provincial Employees Care for Kids Daycares including the Lil’ Wheels Daycare
  • Assiniboine Children’s Centre and Assiniboine Children’s Centre Parkside
  • Victor Play Centre
  • Mary Kardash Child Care Centre, in Luxton School
  • St. Boniface Children’s Place Daycare Centre
  • Razorback BLASTS School Age Centre
  • Munroe Early Childhood Education Centre (All Locations)
  • Discovery Children’s Centre
  • Kidz Korner Infant Child Care on Roblin Blvd
  • St. Norbert Children’s Centre
  • Louis Roberts Children’s Programs
  • All Rainbow Day Nursery locations
  • Morrow Early Learning and Child Development (all 10 sites)
  • Strathmillan Children’s Centre
  • Village Childcare Inc.
  • Mission Gardens Play Centre
  • Peekaboo Infant Child Care on Portage Ave
  • Garden Grove Child Care
  • Machray Day Nursery
  • Bright Beginnings for Kids Child Care Centre

Other cancellations:

  • Can DO People
  • All WASO programs closed (Work and Social Opportunities)
  • MacDon Industries Winnipeg operations closed, will re-open Sunday
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo
  • Magellan Aerospace in Rockwood

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagsnowstorm tagSpring Storm tagCancellations and closures in Manitoba tagsnowstorm closures Thursday tagSnowstormmb tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers