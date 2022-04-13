SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

3 Canadian airports offer settlement services to Ukrainians fleeing war

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2022 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Immigration minister outlines measures to support Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada' Immigration minister outlines measures to support Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada
WATCH: Immigration minister outlines measures to support Ukrainian refugees coming to Canada

Canada’s immigration minister says settlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through an emergency program at three airports.

Sean Fraser says 41,000 people have been approved through an emergency travel initiative launched last month to help people resettle after many fled to Europe to escape Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Read more: As B.C. prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees, province offers more help

They have been arriving at the Toronto and Edmonton international airports since April 1, and in Vancouver since April 8.

Fraser says most of the applicants are now in Warsaw or Berlin, and many may settle in Canada temporarily while they have access to services like language training, child care and help finding a job.

Chris Friesen, with the Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance, says a central online portal will be available later this month so Canadians can offer support like housing, employment and donations.

Newly arrived Ukrainians can also access the site to ask for help as part of what Friesen called a unique national response to a humanitarian crisis.

Click to play video: 'Canada will honour refugee commitments on ‘a moral basis’: immigration minister' Canada will honour refugee commitments on ‘a moral basis’: immigration minister
Canada will honour refugee commitments on ‘a moral basis’: immigration minister – Apr 6, 2022

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
