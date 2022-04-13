SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba announces designated reception centre for Ukrainian refugees

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 4:14 pm
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to the media at a press conference following a swearing-in ceremony for her cabinet at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The Progressive Conservative government is releasing its budget on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to the media at a press conference following a swearing-in ceremony for her cabinet at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The Progressive Conservative government is releasing its budget on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski.

The Province of Manitoba says a designated reception centre for Ukrainian refugees will open in the coming days.

According to Premier Heather Stefanson, the centre will be located by the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and is meant to meet the immediate needs of refugees escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of this brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people, our government has been preparing for the potential arrival of thousands of Ukrainians seeking safety and refuge here in Manitoba,” says Stefanson.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba schools welcoming refugee children from Ukraine' Manitoba schools welcoming refugee children from Ukraine
“We will welcome Ukrainians suffering unimaginable loss with open hearts and arms, and support them with a full range of supports including housing arrangements, health and mental-health care, education, child care, social assistance, language services and employment assistance.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Stefanson says Manitoba will continue to make large-scale investments toward providing ongoing provincial support for Ukrainians.

“As the trickle of individuals coming to Manitoba from Ukraine becomes a steady flow, we welcome the establishment of the Manitoba reception centre that will enable the triaging of clients and the development of individualized plans of action for each circumstance,” says Joanne Lewandoski, chair, Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Manitoba Provincial Council.

“Manitoba has truly demonstrated that Ukraine does not stand alone. The opening of its doors to hundreds and perhaps thousands of individuals displaced by the war demonstrates that decency and human kindness have no borders, that Manitoba and its people openly welcome these newcomers and that light and goodness will ultimately prevail over evil and darkness.”

Click to play video: 'English-Ukrainian bilingual program to help students fleeing war in Ukraine' English-Ukrainian bilingual program to help students fleeing war in Ukraine
