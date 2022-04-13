Manitoba announces designated reception centre for Ukrainian refugees

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba says a designated reception centre for Ukrainian refugees will open in the coming days.

According to Premier Heather Stefanson, the centre will be located by the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and is meant to meet the immediate needs of refugees escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of this brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people, our government has been preparing for the potential arrival of thousands of Ukrainians seeking safety and refuge here in Manitoba,” says Stefanson.

“We will welcome Ukrainians suffering unimaginable loss with open hearts and arms, and support them with a full range of supports including housing arrangements, health and mental-health care, education, child care, social assistance, language services and employment assistance.”

Stefanson says Manitoba will continue to make large-scale investments toward providing ongoing provincial support for Ukrainians.

“As the trickle of individuals coming to Manitoba from Ukraine becomes a steady flow, we welcome the establishment of the Manitoba reception centre that will enable the triaging of clients and the development of individualized plans of action for each circumstance,” says Joanne Lewandoski, chair, Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Manitoba Provincial Council.

“Manitoba has truly demonstrated that Ukraine does not stand alone. The opening of its doors to hundreds and perhaps thousands of individuals displaced by the war demonstrates that decency and human kindness have no borders, that Manitoba and its people openly welcome these newcomers and that light and goodness will ultimately prevail over evil and darkness.”

