B.C. to get update Wednesday on Ukrainian refugees coming to the province

A local humanitarian group will meet with officials Wednesday to get an update on B.C.’s Ukrainian refugee support.

Chris Friesen of the Immigration Services Society of B.C. will sit down with federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and B.C.’s Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen.

Previously, Ottawa announced more key services such as language training, employment assistance and other supports to help Ukrainians arriving in Canada.

B.C. is offering a new website to help the Ukrainians who have come to the province in search of safety amid its war with Russia.

The new portal, called Welcoming Ukraine, is where Ukrainians can access information and services as newcomers.

British Columbians can sign up to volunteer to house refugees, offer employment, or donate to the cause as well.

This website can be accessed in Ukrainian and Russian.

Since March 30, Canada has received more than 91,000 applications from Ukrainians through the federal government’s emergency travel program, the province said.

Of those 91,000, approximately 17 to 20 per cent will choose to stay in B.C. There is no limit to who can apply.

