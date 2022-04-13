Prince Albert man who killed parents, 7-year-old son sentenced to life in prison

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing for some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Prince Albert man who admitted to killing his parents and his seven-year-old son, as well as attempting to kill his then-five-year-old daughter, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

On Wednesday, court heard Nathaniel Carrier went into his parents’ home and turned off their surveillance cameras on March 28, 2020.

Carrier then cut the throats of his father, Denis Carrier, mother Sandra Henry, son Bentlee and daughter Kendrah. The little girl was the only one to have survived.

Kendrah’s mother and Carrier’s former partner, Heather-Lynn Sumners said Kendrah is doing “amazing.”

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s got her voice almost fully back. She’s just a normal kid now,” Sumners said.

1:25 Nathaniel Carrier admits to killing his parents, son in Prince Albert, Sask. Nathaniel Carrier admits to killing his parents, son in Prince Albert, Sask – Jan 26, 2022

Days before the killings Carrier entered into a suicide pact with a woman he met online.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Carrier decided to end his life and said his children would be better off with him in the afterlife.

Carrier was convinced the COVID-19 pandemic would be the end of the world.

Sumners said at first Carrier was a great dad but he became a monster.

Carrier wept in court as Sumners asked how he could have turned on their two loving and caring children.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.