Nathaniel Carrier admits to killing his parents, son in Prince Albert, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Nathaniel Carrier has appeared in Prince Albert court to admit to killing his parents and young son.

On Wednesday, Carrier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, who were both 56. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his seven-year-old son, Bentlee, and attempted murder for an attack on his daughter, Kendrah, who was five at the time.

Prince Albert police officers were called to a home on MacArthur Drive on the afternoon of March 29, 2020. Police said a concerned friend of the family was at the house prior to calling 911. Investigators believe the homicides happened on March 28.

Nathaniel Carrier lived at the home, police have said.

Story continues below advertisement

Denis, Sandra and Bentlee were found dead at the house, according to police. Kendrah was airlifted to Edmonton with serious injuries but survived. She underwent surgeries for several weeks before returning to her mother’s care in Prince Albert.

The sequence of the events leading to the attacks wasn’t provided in court Wednesday. A more detailed description is expected during the sentencing process.

Police have not disclosed how the accused harmed his victims. He was initially charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents but pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of second-degree murder.

The defence has requested a pre-sentence report. Sentencing is expected on April 13.