Saskatchewan resident wins record $70M lottery thanks to Alberta-bought ticket

A Saskatchewan resident is $70 million richer thanks to a lottery ticket they bought in Alberta.

The winning ticket for the April 1 Lotto Max draw was sold in Alberta — somewhere outside of Edmonton and Calgary — and up until now, the winner remained a mystery.

While the winner’s name has yet to be released, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said Wednesday the winner of the record-setting jackpot lives in Saskatchewan. The AGLC said it went through an “extensive verification process” and confirmed the ticket was purchased by the Saskatchewan resident while travelling along Highway 1.

The AGLC said the winner will be introduced at a media event next Tuesday.

The single winning ticket of the April 1 draw matched all seven numbers: 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43 and 50.

The odds of matching all seven numbers on a Lotto Max draw are 1 in 33 million, the AGLC said.

The AGLC said the $70-million grand prize is the largest lottery jackpot in the history of the region. Previously, the largest winning Lotto Max ticket sold by an Alberta retailer was $65 million, a jackpot that was won in October 2019 by a winner in Calgary.

Previous big winners include a $60-million winner in Edmonton in October 2018 and a Yellowhead County winner in September 2017 who also took home $60 million.

