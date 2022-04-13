Menu

Features

Saskatchewan resident wins record $70M lottery thanks to Alberta-bought ticket

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 4:47 pm
A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on a sign in Kingston. View image in full screen
File: A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on a sign in Kingston. Lars Hagberg, THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES

A Saskatchewan resident is $70 million richer thanks to a lottery ticket they bought in Alberta.

The winning ticket for the April 1 Lotto Max draw was sold in Alberta — somewhere outside of Edmonton and Calgary — and up until now, the winner remained a mystery.

Read more: Winning $70 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Alberta

While the winner’s name has yet to be released, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said Wednesday the winner of the record-setting jackpot lives in Saskatchewan. The AGLC said it went through an “extensive verification process” and confirmed the ticket was purchased by the Saskatchewan resident while travelling along Highway 1.

The AGLC said the winner will be introduced at a media event next Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Alberta couple claim $60 million Lotto Max win' Alberta couple claim $60 million Lotto Max win
Alberta couple claim $60 million Lotto Max win – Oct 4, 2017

The single winning ticket of the April 1 draw matched all seven numbers: 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43 and 50.

Trending Stories

The odds of matching all seven numbers on a Lotto Max draw are 1 in 33 million, the AGLC said.

The AGLC said the $70-million grand prize is the largest lottery jackpot in the history of the region. Previously, the largest winning Lotto Max ticket sold by an Alberta retailer was $65 million, a jackpot that was won in October 2019 by a winner in Calgary.

Read more: Calgary man takes home $65M Lotto MAX grand prize

Previous big winners include a $60-million winner in Edmonton in October 2018 and a Yellowhead County winner in September 2017 who also took home $60 million.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
