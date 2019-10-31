Menu

Canada

Calgary man takes home $65M Lotto MAX grand prize

By Josh Ritchie Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 8:54 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 8:59 pm
A Calgary man holds his new found winnings on Thursday after being named the official winner of Octobers LottoMAX jackpot. .
A Calgary man holds his new found winnings on Thursday after being named the official winner of Octobers LottoMAX jackpot. . Josh Ritchie/Global News

One Calgary man has a lot to think about after officially being crowned the lucky winner of the Lotto Max grand prize on Thursday.

Tai Trinh said his day often starts the same way — with a coffee and a new Lotto Max ticket — only this time things were different.

“I just checked the first time, I saw that [I won] and then I double-checked again,” he said. “Then I go to take the pin down, then I put it (the ticket) in my pocket.”

READ MORE: $50 million LottoMax ticket sold in Edmonton

The ticket was for the Oct. 4 Lotto Max draw.

Trinh said for the first few days after finding out he had won, he didn’t tell anyone so that he had time to figure out what he should do.

Now, with the big secret out, Trinh says he doesn’t have any significant plans for the future and plans to just put the money away and keep living life as is.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No winner for $50 million LottoMax jackpot

Trinh’s big lotto win is the largest in Alberta’s history, and is tied for the largest lotto win in all of Canada.

A $50-million winning lottery ticket still has yet to be claimed in Calgary. That winning ticket was drawn over a month ago.

