Ticket for $65M Lotto Max sold in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Someone in Calgary may be $65 million dollars richer.

According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation, a ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot was sold to someone in Calgary.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed by a player in Ontario.

Two tickets that matched six of seven numbers were sold to someone in Edmonton and someone in Alberta. Those winning tickets come with an over $277,000 prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.

2:29 Ottawa-area friends win $60M Lotto Max jackpot Ottawa-area friends win $60M Lotto Max jackpot

— With files from The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement