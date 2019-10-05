Ticket for $65M Lotto Max sold in Calgary

Someone in Calgary may be $65 million dollars richer.
According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation, a ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot was sold to someone in Calgary.
There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed by a player in Ontario.
Two tickets that matched six of seven numbers were sold to someone in Edmonton and someone in Alberta. Those winning tickets come with an over $277,000 prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.
— With files from The Canadian Press
