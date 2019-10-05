Menu

Consumer

Ticket for $65M Lotto Max sold in Calgary

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 2:13 pm
Someone in Calgary may be $65-million richer.
The Canadian Press

Someone in Calgary may be $65 million dollars richer.

According to the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation, a ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot was sold to someone in Calgary.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed by a player in Ontario.

READ MORE: Winning ticket for $50M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Calgary

Two tickets that matched six of seven numbers were sold to someone in Edmonton and someone in Alberta. Those winning tickets come with an over $277,000 prize.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.

Ottawa-area friends win $60M Lotto Max jackpot
Ottawa-area friends win $60M Lotto Max jackpot

— With files from The Canadian Press

