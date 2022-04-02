Menu

Money

Winning $70 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2022 12:49 pm
A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on a sign in Kingston. View image in full screen
File: A $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on a sign in Kingston. Lars Hagberg, THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES

After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday’s Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.

The exact location of where the ticket to riches was sold has yet to be revealed. However, on the website, it states Alberta meaning it’s likely the ticket was sold outside of Edmonton or Calgary. To check your numbers, click here.

Read more: Calgary man claims $1M Lotto Max maxmillions prize

The draw also included 40 Maxmillions of $1 million each, and 12 of them were claimed, with that prize money being shared amongst 18 winning ticket holders across the country.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 5 will be an estimated $38 million.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
