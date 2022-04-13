Cecil Wolfe pleads guilty to 11 sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Cecil Wolfe pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sexual assault in a Saskatoon courtroom on Wednesday.

Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli said the charges are from incidents that occurred between 2013 and 2021.

Police previously reported that Wolfe, 60, was working under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man.

Wolfe was first charged with sexual assault in September 2021 by the Saskatoon police sex crimes unit.

Police were concerned there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to call them.

Police previously stated investigators believed there may be other victims over the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

In total, Saskatchewan RCMP laid seven charges against Wolfe and Saskatoon police laid four charges.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 26.