Crime

Cecil Wolfe pleads guilty to 11 sexual assault charges

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 3:46 pm
PotashCorp pleaded guilty in a workplace death in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli said the charges are from incidents that occurred between 2013 and 2021. . File / Global News

Cecil Wolfe pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sexual assault in a Saskatoon courtroom on Wednesday.

Read more: Cecil Wolfe faces an additional sexual assault charge in Saskatchewan RCMP ongoing investigation

Police previously reported that Wolfe, 60, was working under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man.

Wolfe was first charged with sexual assault in September 2021 by the Saskatoon police sex crimes unit.

Police were concerned there may be other victims and asked anyone with information to call them.

Police previously stated investigators believed there may be other victims over the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

Read more: Winnipeg high school football coach charged in historical sex assaults

In total, Saskatchewan RCMP laid seven charges against Wolfe and Saskatoon police laid four charges.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 26.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
