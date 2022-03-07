Menu

Crime

Cecil Wolfe faces an additional sexual assault charge in Saskatchewan RCMP ongoing investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 6:25 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Cecil Wolfe is faced with a seventh charge laid to an ongoing sexual assault investigation and was first charged with one count of sexual assault in September 2021. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A man who was working under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man is faced with an additional count of sexual assault. Saskatchewan RCMP state that Cecil Wolfe faces a seventh charge related to the ongoing investigation.

Read more: Cecil Wolfe facing additional charge in Saskatchewan RCMP sexual assault investigation

Wolfe was first charged with one count of sexual assault in September 2021 by the Saskatoon Police sex crimes unit. Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged Wolfe with four counts of sexual assault. The RCMP will continue to collaborate with the Saskatoon Police Service’s Sex Crime Unit.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims from over the past twenty years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas,” police stated. “Victims reports Cecil Wolfe was working under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man when they encountered him.”

Read more: Man facing sexual assault charges worked under pretext of traditional healer: RCMP

Wolfe will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 9 at 9:30 a.m. Police are encouraging victims to contact their local police service if they have information to share.

Information for sexual assault survivors, including what will happen when you report the assault to police, is available here: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/relationship-violence/information-sexual-assault-survivors.

Click to play video: 'Warman, Sask. man’s sexual assault, forcible confinement trial underway' Warman, Sask. man’s sexual assault, forcible confinement trial underway
Warman, Sask. man’s sexual assault, forcible confinement trial underway – Sep 28, 2021
