Video appears to show suspect attempting to steal vehicle in Brampton with child in back seat

Police are investigating after an attempted car theft in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional police told Global News that officers received a report of an attempted vehicle theft in the Herkes Drive and Lockwood Road area of the city on April 10 at around 12:20 p.m.

Officers said the victim was a 28-year-old man from Brampton. Police said the suspect attempted to flee in the man’s vehicle, but then fled the area on foot.

Video of the incident, obtained by Global News, shows the man carrying one of his children in a car seat, before placing them in the backseat of a white SUV.

He then returns to the house to retrieve another child.

As the man is carrying the other child to the vehicle, an unknown suspect appears to run up and get into the driver’s seat.

When the man returns and notices the suspect, he runs to open the passenger door to confront him.

That’s when the suspect puts the vehicle in reverse and attempts to back out of the driveway quickly, forcing the man carrying the child to run to avoid being hit by the door.

The suspect then stops the vehicle and flees the area on foot.

The SUV can then be seen rolling slowly into the garage door.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.