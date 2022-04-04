Police seek to identify 2 suspects after carjacking reported in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Markham, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional police said on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m., officers received report of a carjacking in the Major Mackenzie Drive East and Markland Street area.

Police said two victims were driving a 2019 blue Porsche Cayenne, and had parked the vehicle in a parking lot.

Officers said one man approached the driver, held a knife to his head and demanded the keys. Police said the victim complied.

According to police, the suspect then held a knife to the female passenger’s head, and demanded her personal belongings.

Officers said the suspect stole the vehicle and the female victim’s property and fled the scene.

Police said the second suspect followed in a white pick-up truck.

Officers are now searching for two men, standing around five feet 10 inches, with slim builds.

Both suspects are between 20 and 25 years old police said.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage can contact police or Crime Stoppers.