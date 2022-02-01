Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police to announce results of special investigation into high end auto thefts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 1, 2022 7:32 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Police in Toronto will announce the results of a special eight-month investigation into high-end auto thefts today.

Toronto Police say Project Taurus has resulted in the recovery of vehicles, cash and weapons.

Police say the investigation also led to multiple arrests to date.

Read more: York police recover 50 stolen vehicles worth around $3 million

Experts say new technology has made it easier for car thieves to steal vehicles while a pandemic-driven shortage of semiconductor chips has increased demand.

Trending Stories

They say thieves have been seen on surveillance video stealing cars in as little as thirty seconds, right out of someone’s driveway.

Today’s news conference will be held at the Toronto Police Service headquarters with Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue of Detective Operations, Insp. Richard Harris from Hold Up Squad and Insp. Shannon Dawson of 32 Division.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto Police tagToronto tagTheft tagcar theft taghigh-end vehicle theft taghigh-end vehicles tagToronto Car Theft tagProject Taurus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers