Good Friday and Easter 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Good Friday and Easter approach, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Good Friday and Easter

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Good Friday and the normal schedule for the rest of the weekend.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule on Friday. Spring service begins Monday but the GRT will be on a regular schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

Story continues below advertisement

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will open Saturday.

All LCBO and Beer stores will be closed on Friday and Sunday.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Good Friday and Easter

Open Saturday only:

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Open Saturday and Monday:

• Idea Exchange

• John Dolson Centre

• W.G. Johnson Centre

Open Saturday and Sunday:

• Arenas (Hespeler Memorial Arena will be open for preregistered use)

Open Monday:

• Ted Wake Centre

Closed all weekend:

• Cambridge City Hall –

• William E. Pautler Centre

• Allan Reuter Centre

• David Durward Centre

Open all weekend:

McDougall Cottage

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Good Friday and Easter

City Hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Select community centres will open Monday for the Book Free Space Program

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will be closed Friday and Monday

The following will remain open all weekend:

• The Museum and Homer Watson House in Kitchener will be open all weekend.

• The Aud arenas, Budd Park and Lyle S Hallman walking track will be open all weekend.

• All other arenas will open for scheduled rentals only.

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are open in Kitchener on Saturday:

• Kitchener market

• All libraries and swimming pools

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Good Friday and Easter

Only closed for Good Friday:

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex

Closed Friday and Monday but open Saturday and Sunday:

• Albert McCormick Community Centre

• Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

• Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery

Closed Friday through Monday:

• Moses Springer Community Centre

• RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre (Only open for OVA event.)

• WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre

Advertisement