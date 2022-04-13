SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Accused in London, Ont. crash that left 8-year-old girl dead returns to court May 25

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 13, 2022 11:11 am
A memorial sits on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road for victims in London, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, following a fatal collision involving pedestrians Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. View image in full screen
A memorial sits on Riverside Drive near Wonderland Road for victims in London, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, following a fatal collision involving pedestrians Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne. Nicole Osborne / The Canadian Press

The woman facing charges in relation to last year’s single-vehicle collision in west London, Ont., that killed eight-year-old Alexandra Stemp and injured nine others will return to court late next month.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Riverside Drive, just west of Wonderland Road, around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021 for a collision involving multiple pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle that had mounted the curb.

Read more: Little girl killed in London, Ont. crash remembered as ‘brilliant and vivacious’

At the time, police said a 76-year-old woman had been driving westbound along Riverside Drive when she struck a vehicle that was waiting at a red light at Wonderland Road.

The vehicle then continued through the intersection, mounted a curb, struck a light post, struck a small tree and then struck the group of pedestrians who had been walking eastbound on the north side of Riverside, police said.

Click to play video: 'London, Ont., mourns death of 8-year-old girl struck by vehicle' London, Ont., mourns death of 8-year-old girl struck by vehicle
London, Ont., mourns death of 8-year-old girl struck by vehicle – Dec 1, 2021

In late January, police announced charges against Petronella H. McNorgan, 76, of London.

She faces one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Read more: Criminal negligence charges laid in London, Ont. crash that left 8-year-old dead, 9 others injured

Her first court appearance took place Wednesday morning and her lawyer Phil Millar appeared on her behalf to request a six-week adjournment.

“It’s a very serious matter that’s going to require a lot of disclosure as there’s a lot of technical elements and engineering reports, so we haven’t gotten all of the disclosure yet,” Millar said.

The court ruled to have McNorgan return on May 25.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick

