COVID-19: Cambridge Catholic school forced to close due to lack of available staff

Send this page to someone via email

Just ahead of Easter weekend, a Catholic school in Cambridge has been forced to close because of staffing issues caused by COVID-19.

A letter issued to St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School parents and caregivers says that the school will be closed until at least Tuesday.

“As you may be aware, we have some members of our St Teresa of Calcutta community that have tested positive for COVID-19,” says the letter signed by principal Amanda Kuntz and Waterloo Catholic District School Board chair Loretta Notten. “In particular we do have a number of staff who are off at the current time.

“The number of people currently isolating is such that we are experiencing challenges having enough staff to safely deliver program at St Teresa of Calcutta during this time. “

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend

It says that the move is a cautionary measure as they are unable to safely staff the school.

“This closure will take us to the Easter break and the school is currently scheduled to open Tuesday, April 19th,” the letter reads.

The school says it will offer Chromebooks to students so that they can return to online learning.

“We have crossed this bridge before with other schools in previous years, and we are confident we will be able to return the full school to safe and healthy in-person learning very shortly,” the letter says.

According to the province’s website, 17.1 per cent of the community at the Cambridge school is affected by COVID-19 although it does not provide any further information.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says that two schools are currently closed in Ontario due to the virus although it does not specify which ones.