School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the incoming snowstorm Wednesday.
School Closures:
- All Winnipeg schools (Winnipeg, Louis Riel, Pembina Trails, River East Transcona, St. James, Seven Oaks)
- Brandon School Division
- Portage la Prairie School Division
- Fort La Bosse School Division
- Sunrise School Division
- Prairie Rose School Division
- Beautiful Plains School Division
- Southwest Horizon School Division
- Rolling River School Division
- Lakeshore School Division
- Mountain View School Division
- Turtle River School Division
- Park West School Division
- Border Land School Division
- Garden Valley School Division
- Lord Selkirk School Division
- The University of Manitoba
- University of Winnipeg
- Brandon University
- RRC Polytech
Daycares and preschools:
- Discovery Children’s Centre
- St. Boniface Children’s Place Daycare Centre
- Razorback BLASTS School Age Centre
- Victor Play Centre
- Mary Kardash Child Care Centre
Other cancellations:
- St. Mary’s Road Foodbank
Highways:
- All major highways closed
Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.
