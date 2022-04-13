School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the incoming snowstorm Wednesday.

Read more: Many school divisions cancelling classes due to spring storm

School Closures:

All Winnipeg schools (Winnipeg, Louis Riel, Pembina Trails, River East Transcona, St. James, Seven Oaks)

Brandon School Division

Portage la Prairie School Division

Fort La Bosse School Division

Sunrise School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Beautiful Plains School Division

Southwest Horizon School Division

Rolling River School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Mountain View School Division

Sunrise School Division

Turtle River School Division

Park West School Division

Border Land School Division

Garden Valley School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

The University of Manitoba

University of Winnipeg

Brandon University

RRC Polytech

Daycares and preschools:

Discovery Children’s Centre

St. Boniface Children’s Place Daycare Centre

Razorback BLASTS School Age Centre

Victor Play Centre

Mary Kardash Child Care Centre

Other cancellations:

St. Mary’s Road Foodbank

Highways:

All major highways closed

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.