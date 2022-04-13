Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 6:42 am
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. View image in full screen
The latest storm cancellations in Manitoba. Global News

It’s another day of school closures and other cancellations around southern Manitoba due to the incoming snowstorm Wednesday.

Read more: Many school divisions cancelling classes due to spring storm

School Closures:

  • All Winnipeg schools (Winnipeg, Louis Riel, Pembina Trails, River East Transcona, St. James, Seven Oaks)
  • Brandon School Division
  • Portage la Prairie School Division
  • Fort La Bosse School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • Prairie Rose School Division
  • Beautiful Plains School Division
  • Southwest Horizon School Division
  • Rolling River School Division
  • Lakeshore School Division
  • Mountain View School Division
  • Sunrise School Division
  • Turtle River School Division
  • Park West School Division
  • Border Land School Division
  • Garden Valley School Division
  • Lord Selkirk School Division
  • The University of Manitoba
  • University of Winnipeg
  • Brandon University
  • RRC Polytech
Trending Stories

Daycares and preschools:

  • Discovery Children’s Centre
  • St. Boniface Children’s Place Daycare Centre
  • Razorback BLASTS School Age Centre
  • Victor Play Centre
  • Mary Kardash Child Care Centre

Other cancellations:

  • St. Mary’s Road Foodbank

Highways:

 

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will keep updating these cancellation lists as more information becomes available.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagsnowstorm tagClosures tagCancellations tagSpring Storm tagschool closures due to storm tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers