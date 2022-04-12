Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Ahead of flood and wildfire season, B.C. urges public to have proper insurance

By Layla Khdir Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 7:02 pm
Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth urges people to prepare for floods and wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth urges people to prepare for floods and wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

As B.C. heads into its flood and wildfire seasons, the province is urging residents to prepare by getting the proper insurance.

According to the government, home insurance is available throughout the province in different communities, though residential flood insurance can be limited in areas with higher risk.

“As we’ve seen in recent years, from wildfires to floods, many households in the province are uninsured or underinsured for the hazards we face in British Columbia, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth in a news release on Tuesday.

Read more: B.C. floods caused estimated $450 million in insured damage, industry group says

The first financial estimate of insured damage from November’s catastrophic floods in southern B.C. came in at $450 million, with the Insurance Bureau of Canada noting at the time that many affected residents sadly were in high-risk flood areas where flood insurance was not available.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

B.C. recommends people contact the bureau at 1-844-227-5422 for more information.

Read more: Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing

Click to play video: 'Flood-ravaged B.C. ranchers say emergency cash slow to arrive' Flood-ravaged B.C. ranchers say emergency cash slow to arrive
Flood-ravaged B.C. ranchers say emergency cash slow to arrive – Jan 23, 2022

“Insurance is a critical tool to help individuals and families prepare for – and recover from – these risks, should the worst occur,” Aaron Sutherland, vice president of the Western and Pacific divisions of the insurance organization, said.

The government is offering both flood and wildfire preparedness guides online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagBC wildfires tagBC government tagBC Flooding tagMike Farnworth tagbc Floods and wildfires tagbc Home Insurance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers