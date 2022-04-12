Menu

Education

Surrey, B.C. students terrified by bomb hoax April Fool’s Day prank

By Amy Judd & Christa Dao Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 9:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Surrey students traumatized by terrifying April Fools’ Day prank' Surrey students traumatized by terrifying April Fools’ Day prank
An April Fools' Day prank that left students terrified and traumatized is under investigation by the Surrey School District. It happened at Johnston Heights Secondary School when a grade eight math class was targeted by another class. Students are being offered counselling by the district. And as Christa Dao tells us, there are many outstanding questions about why this happened.

The B.C. Ministry of Education and the Surrey School Board say they are investigating an incident that happened at a school on April Fool’s Day.

Students at Johnston Heights Secondary School told Global News the incident happened during a Grade 8 math class.

The students said another class threw a mock explosive device into the classroom and then barred the door preventing anyone from leaving.

They said the teacher knew about the incident and helped plan it.

“It was really scary for people in the class,” one of the students in the math class, Himara, said. Global News has chosen to use only the first names of students.

“The bomb ticking noise, it was really loud. I thought it was really real and I was scared for my life.”

Himara said she does not think that a school is an appropriate place for such a prank.

Trending Stories

Read more: Surrey School District goes on hiring spree as student numbers continue to grow

“I don’t know why a teacher would ever approve that,” another student, Maneesha, told Global News Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to do in a Grade 8 math class.”

In a statement to Global News, Jennifer Whiteside, the Minister of Education and Child Care said she is aware of this “disturbing incident” and the “safety and wellbeing of students is of the utmost importance to our government.”

Click to play video: 'Gun found by students at Surrey elementary school' Gun found by students at Surrey elementary school
Gun found by students at Surrey elementary school – Feb 11, 2022

The Surrey School Board issued a similar statement adding that the school has now implemented a plan that “will allow all affected students an opportunity to talk about their thoughts and feelings with their counsellor or teachers as appropriate.

“We also encourage any student who needs additional support to reach out to a counsellor, teacher, or administrator.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
