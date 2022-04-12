Surrey, B.C. students terrified by bomb hoax April Fool’s Day prank

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Ministry of Education and the Surrey School Board say they are investigating an incident that happened at a school on April Fool’s Day.

Students at Johnston Heights Secondary School told Global News the incident happened during a Grade 8 math class.

The students said another class threw a mock explosive device into the classroom and then barred the door preventing anyone from leaving.

They said the teacher knew about the incident and helped plan it.

“It was really scary for people in the class,” one of the students in the math class, Himara, said. Global News has chosen to use only the first names of students.

“The bomb ticking noise, it was really loud. I thought it was really real and I was scared for my life.”

Himara said she does not think that a school is an appropriate place for such a prank.

“I don’t know why a teacher would ever approve that,” another student, Maneesha, told Global News Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to do in a Grade 8 math class.”

In a statement to Global News, Jennifer Whiteside, the Minister of Education and Child Care said she is aware of this “disturbing incident” and the “safety and wellbeing of students is of the utmost importance to our government.”

The Surrey School Board issued a similar statement adding that the school has now implemented a plan that “will allow all affected students an opportunity to talk about their thoughts and feelings with their counsellor or teachers as appropriate.

“We also encourage any student who needs additional support to reach out to a counsellor, teacher, or administrator.”