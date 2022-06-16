Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teens guilty of manslaughter in 2020 stabbing death of Ali Mohummad

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 16, 2022 2:38 pm
Ali Mohummad, 19, was the victim of a stabbing which occured during a large brawl near Limeridge Road West in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Ali Mohummad, 19, was the victim of a stabbing which occured during a large brawl near Limeridge Road West in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday morning. Hamza Choudry

Two teens have been found guilty of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old, killed during a confrontation between two groups at a plaza on Hamilton Mountain in 2020.

The pair, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act since they were 17 when charged, were convicted in connection with the death of Ali Mohummad at a Limeridge Road West parking lot on July 19, 2020.

The deceased, Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2020, was discovered by a police canine unit hours after an altercation which investigators say involved 20 to 30 people from Hamilton and a number of men from Peel Region who arrived in three cars.

Read more: Police charge 17-year-old tied to fatal stabbing in Hamilton brawl

Mohummad was one of four hurt in the incident which included the two brothers who were hit by a car.

Story continues below advertisement

The teens on trial were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

However, they each evaded a second-degree murder charge in the decision read Wednesday afternoon by Bernd Zabel, a judge with the Ontario Court of Justice.

Click to play video: 'Man dead after shooting in Toronto parking lot near Sheppard subway station' Man dead after shooting in Toronto parking lot near Sheppard subway station

The pair were also convicted on two counts of aggravated assault and an assault involving Mohummad’s older brother Hamza Chaudry.

Trending Stories

The trial, which began in February, heard details of an overnight gathering to address an ongoing “disrespect” dispute between the accused and Chaudry — also stabbed during the brawl.

The Crown argued the matter was a “co-ordinated ambush” that lasted “mere minutes” on Chaudry and the group he was with who travelled to Hamilton from Peel Region.

Read more: Police charge 2nd teen connected to fatal stabbing in Hamilton

Story continues below advertisement

Counsel for the teens, Jaime Stephenson and Royland Moriah, suggested it was a consensual fight with no pre-conceived expectations to cause bodily harm or death.

They went on to say many of the Crown’s facts were speculation and not based on evidence — including an alleged call made to recruit individuals for an attack.

In his ruling, Zabel said the duo organized and participated in the group assault and insisted there was liability for those involved.

The Crown will be seeking to revoke bail and have the pair sentenced as adults.

Teen going to trial in 2023 for 2nd-degree murder charges tied to Ali Mohummad’s death

A third teen accused of second-degree murder in Mohummad’s stabbing death has lost a bid to have his charges thrown out and will go to trial in 2023.

Counsel for the accused put a motion forward to dismiss the charges on Wednesday, citing the case’s burden on a backlogged Ontario justice system.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police charge 3rd teen in fatal 2020 Hamilton Mountain stabbing

Justice Anthony Leitch dismissed the application under Section 11(b) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which limits how long a case can remain before the courts.

The accused, who was 17 years old at the time of Mohummad’s death, is expected to face a judge-only trial starting Jan 3, 2023.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton homicide tagLimeridge Road West taghomicide on the mountain taghamilton brawl tagman stabbed on the mountain tagAli Mohummad taghamilton trial taghamza choudry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers