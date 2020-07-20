Police charge 17-year-old tied to fatal stabbing in Hamilton brawl

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have made their first arrest in connection with a deadly altercation at a Hamilton, Ont., plaza on the Mountain Sunday morning.

Detectives say they’ve charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon after a man from Peel region was found dead outside an apartment residence on Kendale Court around 5 a.m. on July 19.

The deceased, 19-year-old Ali Mohummad – Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2020, was discovered by a police canine unit hours after the altercation involving 20 to 30 people from Hamilton and a number of men from Peel region who arrived in three cars to 310 Limeridge Rd. W.

Investigators say knives, sticks, pipes, and even a Taser were some of the weapons brandished after a discussion to end an ongoing minor dispute between one male from each of the groups went bad.

The occupants in the vehicles were assaulted, removed from the cars and chased, say police.

Two members from the Hamilton group are said to have taken over a Ford Mustang and the BMW that belonged to the Peel group and drove dangerously around the lot, according to investigators.

The BMW was the car that struck two males from the Hamilton group which was partially captured on camera via a social media post.

Mohummad was one of three men stabbed in the incident. Two others were sent to hospital with one undergoing surgery while the other was released after minor treatment, according to detectives. A fourth person was also hurt and later released from hospital.

Investigators say all the people from the Peel contingent have been identified and have provided “valuable” information about the incident leading to the arrest.

Police say they are making progress in identifying those present during the attack and are asking anyone with information to reach out to police.

Detectives can be reached at 905-546-3825, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

