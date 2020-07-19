Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after ‘street disturbance’ in Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 10:27 am
Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide on the Mountain Sunday July 19, 2020.
Hamilton Police say they are investigating a homicide on the Mountain Sunday July 19, 2020. Will Erskine / Global News

A man is dead “after a street disturbance between two groups” in a residential area on Hamilton’s Mountain, according to police.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Hamilton police say an investigation in the area of Kendale Court near Limeridge Road West is underway.

Read more: 21-year-old charged in connection with shooting death of teen in Central Hamilton: police

No further details have been revealed by authorities.

Several roads are closed in the area. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as an investigation is ongoing.

More to come

 

