Man dead after ‘street disturbance’ in Hamilton: police

A man is dead “after a street disturbance between two groups” in a residential area on Hamilton’s Mountain, according to police.

In a social media post on Sunday morning, Hamilton police say an investigation in the area of Kendale Court near Limeridge Road West is underway.

No further details have been revealed by authorities.

Several roads are closed in the area. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as an investigation is ongoing.

— More to come

Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after a male was located deceased after a street disturbance between two groups at Kendale Court near Limeridge Rd West in #HamOnt. Several roads are closed. Please avoid the area. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 19, 2020

