Police charge 3rd teen in fatal 2020 Hamilton Mountain stabbing

Hamilton police say they have made a third arrest in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Ali Mohummad, who died after a dispute between two groups on the Mountain in 2020.
Detectives say a 17-year-old was picked up without incident by officers at a west Mountain residence on Wednesday. The teen is facing a pair of aggravated assault charges and a charge of assault with a weapon.
Investigators say the probe into the incident, which saw two groups converge at a plaza parking lot at 310 Limeridge Rd. W. during the early hours of July 19, 2020, is ongoing.
The deceased was Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2020. He was discovered by a police canine unit hours after the altercation, which officers say involved 20 to 30 people from Hamilton and a number of men from Peel Region who arrived in three cars.
Mohummad was one of three hurt in the incident. Two others, who were hit by a car, checked into a hospital, according to detectives.
A fourth person was also hurt and later released from hospital.
Two other male young offenders, both aged 17, were arrested in 2020 and both were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon within days of the murder.
