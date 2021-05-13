Menu

Crime

Police charge 3rd teen in fatal 2020 Hamilton Mountain stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 9:18 am
Hamilton police say they have now charged three teens in connection with the death of 19-year-old Ali Mohummad in a brawl on the Mountain near Limeridge Road West on July 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they have now charged three teens in connection with the death of 19-year-old Ali Mohummad in a brawl on the Mountain near Limeridge Road West on July 19, 2020. Global News

Hamilton police say they have made a third arrest in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Ali Mohummad, who died after a dispute between two groups on the Mountain in 2020.

Detectives say a 17-year-old was picked up without incident by officers at a west Mountain residence on Wednesday. The teen is facing a pair of aggravated assault charges and a charge of assault with a weapon.

Read more: Man dead after ‘street disturbance’ in Hamilton: police

Investigators say the probe into the incident, which saw two groups converge at a plaza parking lot at 310 Limeridge Rd. W. during the early hours of July 19, 2020, is ongoing.

The deceased was Hamilton’s ninth homicide of 2020. He was discovered by a police canine unit hours after the altercation, which officers say involved 20 to 30 people from Hamilton and a number of men from Peel Region who arrived in three cars.

Ali Mohummad, 19, was the victim of a stabbing that occurred during a large brawl near Limeridge Road West in Hamilton, Ont. on the morning of July 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Ali Mohummad, 19, was the victim of a stabbing that occurred during a large brawl near Limeridge Road West in Hamilton, Ont. on the morning of July 19, 2020. Hamza Choudry

 

Mohummad was one of three hurt in the incident. Two others, who were hit by a car, checked into a hospital, according to detectives.

A fourth person was also hurt and later released from hospital.

Read more: Police charge 2nd teen connected to fatal stabbing in Hamilton

Two other male young offenders, both aged 17, were arrested in 2020 and both were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon within days of the murder.

