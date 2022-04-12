Calgary gun store robbery suspect arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police officers have arrested a man believed to be connected to two gun store robberies in the past week.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, a man allegedly wearing a balaclava armed with pepper spray entered a gun store in the 1400 block of 9 Avenue S.E. He then told the employee behind the counter he was there to rob them. The employee grabbed the pepper spray out of the man’s hands and discharged it toward him, causing the man to flee on foot.

The man was arrested by patrol officers in the area shortly after.

Police believe the same individual was arrested last Thursday after allegedly committing a robbery at another gun store in the 7100 block of Fisher Road N.E. At the time, he was charged and released by the courts.

Yusuf Lelamo, 19, is facing five charges including robbery, disguise with intent, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.