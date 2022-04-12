Menu

Crime

Calgary gun store robbery suspect arrested

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted April 12, 2022 3:38 pm
The Calgary Police Service headquarters signage is seen in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. Calgary police officers have arrested a man believed to be connected to two gun-store robberies in the past week. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service headquarters signage is seen in Calgary on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. Calgary police officers have arrested a man believed to be connected to two gun-store robberies in the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police officers have arrested a man believed to be connected to two gun store robberies in the past week.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, a man allegedly wearing a balaclava armed with pepper spray entered a gun store in the 1400 block of 9 Avenue S.E. He then told the employee behind the counter he was there to rob them. The employee grabbed the pepper spray out of the man’s hands and discharged it toward him, causing the man to flee on foot.

The man was arrested by patrol officers in the area shortly after.

Read more: Calgary police charge 2 following store robbery spree

Police believe the same individual was arrested last Thursday after allegedly committing a robbery at another gun store in the 7100 block of Fisher Road N.E. At the time, he was charged and released by the courts.

Yusuf Lelamo, 19, is facing five charges including robbery, disguise with intent, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.

