Crime

Brantford police search for suspects in stabbing case

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 3:37 pm
FIle photo - Brantford police. View image in full screen
FIle photo - Brantford police. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police are looking for a couple of suspects in connection with a stabbing earlier this week.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon at a residence near Colborne and Peel streets. Officers say they found one male victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Police say two suspects appear to have been involved, but fled the scene on foot. Investigators say the attack appears to be targeted, and believe there is no threat to public safety.

They are looking for information that could help them identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident or with video footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Cotter of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2271.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
