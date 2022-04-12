NHL postpones Winnipeg Jets home game vs Seattle because of severe storm threat

Send this page to someone via email

The National Hockey League has confirmed Wednesday’s game at Canada Life Centre between the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken has been postponed because of the severe winter storm forecast to hit Southern Manitoba Tuesday Night and continue on into Friday Morning.

The league also confirmed the makeup date for the game will be Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Both teams were scheduled to play their final games on Friday, April 29.

The Jets departed Winnipeg today ahead of the estimated arrival of the storm to avoid any travel issues for Friday’s game in Sunrise against the Eastern Conference leading Florida Panthers that kicks off the team’s final road trip of the season.

The Kraken are visiting Calgary tonight as part of a 14 game schedule.

School divisions around the city announced Tuesday that bus service is cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday due to the expected blizzard conditions.https://t.co/mNrXsGKpZu — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) April 12, 2022

Winnipeg will also play in Tampa Bay on Saturday before finishing off the trip with games in New York against the Rangers next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and then Thursday in Carolina.

As a result of Tuesday’s postponement, the Jets will play their four remaining games at home against Colorado (April 24), Philadelphia (April 27), Calgary (April 29), and Seattle (TBD).

Winnipeg is coming off back-to-back road wins in Ottawa and Montreal the past two nights to draw to within five points of Dallas for the final playoff berth in the NHL Western Conference standings heading into Tuesday Night.

The Stars have two games in hand, and also have a home heavy remaining schedule that will see them play seven of their last 10 games in Dallas where they are 22-10-2.

