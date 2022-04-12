Guelph Transit is replacing holiday service with on-demand buses

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Transit is rolling out its on-demand service on statutory holidays, beginning with Good Friday, which will eventually replace its usual holiday service.

Launched in May 2021, and similar to Uber and other ride-sharing apps, people can request a pickup from Guelph Transit at any existing stop and at any time during operating hours.

On-demand buses have no fixed route or schedule and allow riders to book a trip in advance or at the last minute.

The service will be offered this Friday alongside Guelph Transit’s usual holiday service. The plan is to then replace the holiday service with on-demand by Victoria Day.

“We understand this is a big change for transit customers, many of whom rely on transit to get around every day, including holidays,” the city said in a post on its website.

The 99 mainline route will continue to run every 30 minutes on holidays. But that means the on-demand service will not stop along that route except at the Woodlawn Smart Centre, Guelph Central Station, the University Centre and the Clair Road and Gordon Street stop.

Mobility service will also run from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. by appointment only.

More information on how to book a ride through the on-demand service can be found on the city’s website.

Riders have been asked to share feedback on their first holiday on-demand trip by calling 519-822-1811.

The new holiday on-demand service starts this Friday. You can book your rides now. Download the On-demand your way app from the App Store or Google Play. You can also call 519-822-1811 and select 5 to chat with a booking agent. Details: https://t.co/HtqN4K9RSH pic.twitter.com/iFBrV79app — Guelph Transit (@guelphtransit) April 11, 2022

