Guelph Transit announces on-demand bus service set to launch in May

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Transit says its new on-demand bus service is coming to the city in the spring.

Starting May 2, riders will be able to schedule a ride at their convenience that will see a bus pick them up and drop them off at pre-set locations around Guelph.

“On-demand differs from conventional transit in that there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request-basis,” said Guelph Transit general manager Robin Gerus.

“This means more flexibility for our customers as they can book a ride when it’s most convenient for them.”

Riders can arrange trips using a free app, by calling a phone number or by using the city’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not a door-to-door service like the mobility buses Guelph Transit already has, but it does run on the customer’s schedule to anywhere in the city, the city said.

The city added that the new service will replace its Community Bus service and route 16 Southgate, and on-demand rides will be available in and out of the Hanlon Creek Business Park.

There is no additional cost to take an on-demand trip and service will be Monday to Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

1:13 Canada providing nearly $15 billion for public transit projects cross-country Canada providing nearly $15 billion for public transit projects cross-country

Guelph Transit is also asking for feedback from the public to identify other pickup and drop-off locations before the service begins in the spring.

“This public input, along with our transit planning and scheduling staff expertise, best practices and the locations of existing bus stops, will help us make the best decisions on where to locate the on-demand stops,” said Jason Simmons, the city’s manager of transit operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline to provide input is Feb. 24.

More information about the on-demand service can be found on the city’s website.

Exciting news! On-demand bus service coming to @guelphtransit May 2! We also need your help to identify popular pickup/drop-off locations before service starts. Learn more about on-demand/how you can provide input by Feb 24: https://t.co/ArDuTVvw3F #OnDemandYourWay #Guelph pic.twitter.com/GkJMsTFucG — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) February 12, 2021