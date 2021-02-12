Menu

Canada

Guelph Transit announces on-demand bus service set to launch in May

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 1:46 pm
Guelph Transit says its on-demand service will launch in May.
Guelph Transit says its on-demand service will launch in May. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Transit says its new on-demand bus service is coming to the city in the spring.

Starting May 2, riders will be able to schedule a ride at their convenience that will see a bus pick them up and drop them off at pre-set locations around Guelph.

Read more: Guelph Transit to receive $3.2 million from Ontario gas tax fund

“On-demand differs from conventional transit in that there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request-basis,” said Guelph Transit general manager Robin Gerus.

“This means more flexibility for our customers as they can book a ride when it’s most convenient for them.”

Riders can arrange trips using a free app, by calling a phone number or by using the city’s website.

It’s not a door-to-door service like the mobility buses Guelph Transit already has, but it does run on the customer’s schedule to anywhere in the city, the city said.

The city added that the new service will replace its Community Bus service and route 16 Southgate, and on-demand rides will be available in and out of the Hanlon Creek Business Park.

There is no additional cost to take an on-demand trip and service will be Monday to Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Guelph Transit is also asking for feedback from the public to identify other pickup and drop-off locations before the service begins in the spring.

“This public input, along with our transit planning and scheduling staff expertise, best practices and the locations of existing bus stops, will help us make the best decisions on where to locate the on-demand stops,” said Jason Simmons, the city’s manager of transit operations.

Read more: 2 drivers charged with passing stopped school buses, Guelph police say

The deadline to provide input is Feb. 24.

More information about the on-demand service can be found on the city’s website.

