New affordable Guelph Transit bus pass launches Friday

Starting Friday, Guelph Transit‘s affordable bus pass program will begin a one-year pilot project, using new sliding-scale criteria and fares to reduce cost barriers for low-income riders.

The city said eligibility will continue to be determined based on the low-income cut-off (LICO) but deeper subsidies will be offered based on household income as a percentage of the LICO.

Up until now, an adult affordable monthly bus pass cost $37.50 but the new program would see riders receive further discounted fares of up to 95 per cent based on their income.

The city has spent the last few weeks contacting all current affordable bus pass holders to identify their new monthly fee which is broken down into three tiers. Rates range from $4, $20 and the current rate.

Anyone who has had their rate changed would need a new fare card, the city said.

Those not enrolled in the affordable bus pass program can download an application online and submit it at any time.

University of Guelph students cannot apply because they already receive a discounted pass included in their student fees.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Guelph Transit is currently in the midst of another pilot project that allows kids under the age of 12 to ride for free. That program began in March and will run until Feb. 28, 2023.

The city said it will collect rider data to evaluate the program’s success.

We'll be at Guelph Central Station again today from 10:30-4 helping to issue customers their new affordable bus pass. If you got a letter from us saying it's time to get a new card, we'll meet you at the station. Make sure you bring proof of eligibility: https://t.co/C8BDuxFvvD — Guelph Transit (@guelphtransit) March 31, 2022

