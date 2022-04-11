Halifax police respond to stabbing on Barrington Street, search for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police were on the scene of a stabbing in the city’s south end on Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they were at the 1000-block of Barrington Street where a man had reportedly been stabbed.

Police said the victim is in his 40s and was taken to the QE2 hospital “for injuries that are not known in terms of severity at this point.”

In a statement, HRP said there was no immediate threat to the general public and traffic was not re-routed. However, portions of the sidewalk were closed to pedestrians while the scene was being processed.

As for a suspect description, police said the person is believed to be a white male in his early to mid-40s.

