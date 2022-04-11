Menu

Crime

Halifax police respond to stabbing on Barrington Street, search for suspect

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 8:38 pm
Police were on scene of a stabbing in the city's south end on Monday night. . View image in full screen
Police were on scene of a stabbing in the city's south end on Monday night. . File/Global News

Police were on the scene of a stabbing in the city’s south end on Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they were at the 1000-block of Barrington Street where a man had reportedly been stabbed.

Read more: Driver charged in early morning downtown Halifax hit-and-run, pedestrian injured

Police said the victim is in his 40s and was taken to the QE2 hospital “for injuries that are not known in terms of severity at this point.”

Trending Stories

In a statement, HRP said there was no immediate threat to the general public and traffic was not re-routed. However, portions of the sidewalk were closed to pedestrians while the scene was being processed.

As for a suspect description, police said the person is believed to be a white male in his early to mid-40s.

