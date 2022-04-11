International Development Minister Sajjan in Kelowna, B.C. to promote federal budget

Send this page to someone via email

It was tabled last week, but on Monday, the federal budget was being promoted across the country.

The Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers are touring Canadian cities, touting the budget and its benefits.

“We, as a government, believe it’s very important for us to go out across the country and explain to Canadians as best as possible and for us, whether it’s here, the smaller communities or the bigger urban areas, makes no difference,” said International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan.

Sajjan made the comments in Kelowna, B.C., Monday morning at a surprise news conference.

“We want to make sure that we get the information out,” he said.

This year’s budget focuses on climate change and more initiatives to create a greener economy.

Sajjan’s news conference took place at the Innovation Centre, where the minister said some of the region’s best and brightest minds work to help Canada achieve its climate goals.

“Canada has a real opportunity to lead the green revolution that is occurring around the world, and British Columbia and Kelowna can be a true global leader and partner,” the minister said.

Sajjan emphasized that in the Okanagan farmers will have access to more funds to adapt to more climate friendly practices.

“We have proposed tripling the size of the agricultural theme technology programs to help farmers save both time and money while reducing emissions through the adaptation of climate-friendly practices,” Sajjan said.

The government is also creating a new $15-billion Canada Growth Fund to encourage the private sector to invest in research and technology to meet net zero climate goals.

“We can increase our exports, encourage the growth of low carbon industries and help develop new technologies,” Sajjan said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted the benefits of the federal budget in Victoria on Monday.

Trudeau highlighted spending on infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“We need to do even more, even faster,” Trudeau said during an appearance on radio station CFAX.

The budget promotes the expansion of the availability of zero-emission vehicles and charging stations.

In Kelowna, Sajjan also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said unemployment has rebounded significantly after more than three million Canadians lost their jobs.

“We have seen the strongest job recovery in the G7 and with an unemployment rate now just at 5.3 per cent.,” Sajjan said. “That’s lowest on record since 1976.

Sajjan was also asked about the war in Ukraine and roadblocks that refugees fleeing the war-torn country are facing trying to come to Canada, including complicated visa applications.

“I can assure you that any roadblock is being identified and we’re trying to move it out of the way,” Sajjan said.

“Part of it is going to be logistics, and this is something that our government is working on on a daily basis.”

Sajjan also said that Canada will support war crimes investigations to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and others to account.

